Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 9:40 pm

Nina Dobrev Parties With Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, & More at Vin's Sister's Birthday

Nina Dobrev definitely knows how to have a good time at a party!

The 28-year-old actress stepped out for her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel‘s sister – Sam Vincent‘s – birthday over 2017 Oscars weekend.

“#NomineesForMostTurnt #Winning ❤🥇💋,” Nina captioned the fun photo booth pic below.

Also in attendance were Zoe Saldana and their friend Lane Cheek.

Don’t miss Nina‘s highly anticipated return to The Vampire Diaries‘ series finale next Friday (March 10)!

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Also pictured inside: Nina doing some shopping on Wednesday (March 1) in Los Angeles.


Competing for the gold at Sam's Bday!!! 🏆 #NomineeForMostTurntUp #SVBday

A post shared by Lane Cheek (@cheeklane) on

