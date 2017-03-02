Nina Dobrev Parties With Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, & More at Vin's Sister's Birthday

Nina Dobrev definitely knows how to have a good time at a party!

The 28-year-old actress stepped out for her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel‘s sister – Sam Vincent‘s – birthday over 2017 Oscars weekend.

“#NomineesForMostTurnt #Winning ❤🥇💋,” Nina captioned the fun photo booth pic below.

Also in attendance were Zoe Saldana and their friend Lane Cheek.

Don’t miss Nina‘s highly anticipated return to The Vampire Diaries‘ series finale next Friday (March 10)!

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Also pictured inside: Nina doing some shopping on Wednesday (March 1) in Los Angeles.



If there was a category for Most Turnt Up, @cheeklane and I would definitely win gold this weekend. 🏆#SVBDay A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:45pm PST