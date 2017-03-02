Octavia Spencer Runs Into Seth Meyers in 'SNL' Promo - Watch!

Octavia Spencer cracks us up in this funny new promo for Saturday Night Live.

The 46-year-old Hidden Figures star is fresh off being nominated for an Oscar and she’s set to host the show this weekend!

In the promo, Octavia mistakenly arrives at the studio for The Late Show With Seth Meyers instead of SNL.

Seth reminds her that he used to be a writer on the show, but she seems very disinterested and walks away.

Watch this week’s Saturday Night Live promo video below!



Octavia Spencer – SNL Promos