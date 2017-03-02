Top Stories
Beau Biden's Widow is Dating His Married Brother Hunter

Beau Biden's Widow is Dating His Married Brother Hunter

Beauty &amp; the Beast is First Disney Film With Gay Character

Beauty & the Beast is First Disney Film With Gay Character

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 2:49 am

Octavia Spencer Runs Into Seth Meyers in 'SNL' Promo - Watch!

Octavia Spencer Runs Into Seth Meyers in 'SNL' Promo - Watch!

Octavia Spencer cracks us up in this funny new promo for Saturday Night Live.

The 46-year-old Hidden Figures star is fresh off being nominated for an Oscar and she’s set to host the show this weekend!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Octavia Spencer

In the promo, Octavia mistakenly arrives at the studio for The Late Show With Seth Meyers instead of SNL.

Seth reminds her that he used to be a writer on the show, but she seems very disinterested and walks away.

Watch this week’s Saturday Night Live promo video below!


Octavia Spencer – SNL Promos
Just Jared on Facebook
octavia spencer snl promos video 01
octavia spencer snl promos video 02

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Octavia Spencer, Saturday Night Live, Seth Meyers

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here