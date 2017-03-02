Olivia Munn Shares a Super Cute Pic From Vanity Fair's Oscars Party!

Top Stories
Olivia Munn steps out with a friend to run some errands on Wednesday afternoon (March 1) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress went comfy in a red sweatshirt and jeans as she was spotted out and about.

Over the weekend, Olivia arrived looking stunning a red dress as she attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Inside the event, Olivia shared a super cute pic of herself sharing a laugh with gal pals Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

Last night was too much fun

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

