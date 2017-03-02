Thu, 02 March 2017 at 6:00 am
Olivia Munn Shares a Super Cute Pic From Vanity Fair's Oscars Party!
Olivia Munn steps out with a friend to run some errands on Wednesday afternoon (March 1) in Los Angeles.
The 36-year-old actress went comfy in a red sweatshirt and jeans as she was spotted out and about.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Munn
Over the weekend, Olivia arrived looking stunning a red dress as she attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Inside the event, Olivia shared a super cute pic of herself sharing a laugh with gal pals Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.
Check it out below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures Posted to: 2017 Oscars Parties, Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Olivia Munn
Sponsored Links by ZergNet