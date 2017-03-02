Peter Dinklage & Wife Erica Schmidt Are Expecting Second Child!

Peter Dinklage and his wife Erica Schmidt are expecting their second child together!

The 47-year-old Game of Thrones star walked the red carpet with his wife at the opening of her play that she wrote and directed, The New Group’s All the Fine Boys, on Wednesday (March 1) in New York City. Erica was seen holding her baby bump while taking photos, and People has confirmed the news!

The couple have a 5-year-old daughter, Zelig.

Congrats to the happy couple on the news!