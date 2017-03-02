Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture (Hint: Involves Matt Damon)

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 11:30 am

Reese Witherspoon Curated Her Own Birchbox!

Reese Witherspoon looks so spring chic while stepping out earlier in the week in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old Big Little Lies star recently announced that her company Draper James is partnering with Birchbox and she curated her own box for March!

“I’m so excited to announce @draperjames’ partnership with @birchbox – just in time for Spring! 💐 I helped curate March’s #PrettyMighty box, packed with beautiful, inspiring products made for powerful women 💪🏼 Hope y’all enjoy it as much as I do! #Birchbox #DraperJames” Reese wrote on Instagram. Exciting!
