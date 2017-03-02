Rob Kardashian Says Goodbye to Baby Dream, Says He 'Can't Get Enough' of Her

Top Stories
Rob Kardashian is completely in love with his daughter Dream.

The 29-year-old TV personality took to Instagram to share a selfie with his four-month-old daughter as he said goodbye to her.

“I literally can’t get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much,” Rob captioned the below pic.

Rob has been taking care of his daughter as his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna has been away on business.

Now that’s she’s back in Los Angeles, Rob will be giving his daughter back to Chyna.

See the sweet picture below.

Also pictured inside: Blac Chyna sipping on her iced coffee as she arrives home from a flight on Wednesday (March 1) in LA.
