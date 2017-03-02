Rob Kardashian Says Goodbye to Baby Dream, Says He 'Can't Get Enough' of Her

Rob Kardashian is completely in love with his daughter Dream.

The 29-year-old TV personality took to Instagram to share a selfie with his four-month-old daughter as he said goodbye to her.

“I literally can’t get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much,” Rob captioned the below pic.

Rob has been taking care of his daughter as his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna has been away on business.

Now that’s she’s back in Los Angeles, Rob will be giving his daughter back to Chyna.

See the sweet picture below.

Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy 😍😍 I literally can't get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much 😓💙 Love You baby Dream☁️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

