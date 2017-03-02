Top Stories
Beau Biden's Widow is Dating His Married Brother Hunter

Beau Biden's Widow is Dating His Married Brother Hunter

Beauty &amp; the Beast is First Disney Film With Gay Character

Beauty & the Beast is First Disney Film With Gay Character

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 12:56 am

Selena Gomez Returns to U.S. After Getaway With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Returns to U.S. After Getaway With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez has arrived back in the United States after spending time with her boyfriend overseas.

The 24-year-old singer/actress was spotted touching down at the airport on Wednesday (March 1) in Atlanta, Ga.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

A couple days earlier, Selena and The Weeknd had a cute date night together at La Réserve hotel while he was on tour in Paris, France.

In case you missed it, be sure to check out the first trailer for the Netflix movie Selena produced, 13 Reasons Why!
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez lands atlanta tired 01
selena gomez lands atlanta tired 02
selena gomez lands atlanta tired 03
selena gomez lands atlanta tired 04
selena gomez lands atlanta tired 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here