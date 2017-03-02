Top Stories
Thu, 02 March 2017 at 10:07 am

Solange Knowles, Isabelle Huppert & Emma Roberts Step Out In Style For Chloe Show!

Solange Knowles, Isabelle Huppert & Emma Roberts Step Out In Style For Chloe Show!

A whole bunch of fierce ladies stepped out to check out the Chloe Fashion Show this morning!

Solange Knowles, Isabelle Huppert, Emma Roberts, Olivia Palermo, Chiara Ferragni, Clemence Poesy and editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour all sat front row to check out the presentation held as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on Thursday (March 2) in Paris, France.

“Feeling Paris #chloegirls @chloe,” Emma, 26, captioned with her Instagram post.

The day before, Emma and a gal pal were spotted making their way through the Charles de Gaulle Airport as they arrived in town to check out the Paris fashion scene.


Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
