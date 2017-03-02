Sophia Bush, Nicole Richie, & Megan Boone Promote Their NBC Shows at NYC Press Day!

Sophia Bush, Nicole Richie, and Megan Boone hit the red carpet while attending the NBC Universal Mid-season Press Day on Thursday (March 2) at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City.

The ladies were at the event to promote their respective NBC series Chicago PD, Great News, and The Blacklist.

Also stepping out for the event were Blindspot‘s Archie Panjabi and Sullivan Stapleton, The Blacklist: Redemption‘s Famke Janssen, Chicago Justice‘s Philip Winchester, and Nicole‘s Great News co-stars John Michael Higgins and Andrea Martin.

Chicago Justice premieres this Sunday night and Great News will have its series premiere on April 25. The other series are already being aired!