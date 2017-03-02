The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

On the latest episode of The Bachelor, final three contestant Raven Gates revealed to boyfriend Nick Viall that she has only been intimate with one man and that he never gave her an orgasm.

The confession came right before Raven accepted Nick‘s invitation to the fantasy suite because she wanted to set his expectations before they spent the night together for the first time.

Now, Raven‘s ex-boyfriend Hunter Henry is speaking out to deny the claims that were made on television and also say that she lied about never telling another guy that she loves him.

“Comments made by Raven about our relationship are skewed and untrue,” Henry told Us Weekly. “However, I wish her all the best.”

“Definitely not true about the whole orgasm thing. And she has told me she loved me multiple times, just for the record,” he added.

Make sure to tune in for The Bachelor this Monday on ABC to find out if Raven makes it to the final two (we have a feeling she does!).