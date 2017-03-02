Tom Hanks Gifts White House Press Corps With Espresso Machine & a Nice Note!
Tom Hanks gave the White House Press Corps a nice upgrade with a brand-new espresso machine!
The 60-year-old actor first gifted the press corps with an espresso machine back in 2004 when hearing they were drinking vending machine coffee. He then replaced the machine again years later.
His newest gift came with the note, “To the White House Press Corps. Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part.”
Thanks @tomhanks-very kind of you to send a new espresso machine to the White House press corps. We appreciated the other ones-nice upgrade! pic.twitter.com/2Ne2c2Rd96
— Karen Travers (@karentravers) March 2, 2017