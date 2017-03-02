Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 10:40 am

Tom Hiddleston Says King Kong Is An 'Icon Of Cinema'!

Tom Hiddleston has opened up about about why he decided to hop on another King Kong arrival, his film Kong: Skull Island.

“There’s a reason that he’s endured,” the 36-year-old actor recently expressed (via The Sydney Morning Herald). “He’s an icon of cinema. He’s been around for almost 100 years and he’s still powerful, he still excites wonder and inspiration and fear and awe.”

Tom also says the “real life” appeal was another factor, as apposed to his other regular playground, the Marvel universe of Thor and Loki. “Asgard is predominantly built on a set and so much of it is created in post-production and visual effects,” Tom added. “I think there’s a tangible texture in the film that comes from the fact that we were out there in the mud and the wet, in the long grass, for real.”

Pictured: Tom all smiles while promoting Kong: Skull Island on Magic Radio on Thursday morning (March 2) in London, England.
Photos: Getty
