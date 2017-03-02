Tori Spelling Welcomes Fifth Child with Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have welcomed their fifth child together!

The 43-year-old actress gave birth to son Beau Dean on Thursday (March 2) at 1:48pm. He weighed in at 5lbs, 12 oz. and measured 18.5 inches long, according to People.

“We are over the moon in love with baby Beau. He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family,” Tori said in a statement.

Tori and Dean are the parents of four other children together – Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4. He also has an 18-year-old son Jack from a previous marriage.