Thu, 02 March 2017 at 10:22 pm

Tori Spelling Welcomes Fifth Child with Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling Welcomes Fifth Child with Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have welcomed their fifth child together!

The 43-year-old actress gave birth to son Beau Dean on Thursday (March 2) at 1:48pm. He weighed in at 5lbs, 12 oz. and measured 18.5 inches long, according to People.

“We are over the moon in love with baby Beau. He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family,” Tori said in a statement.

Tori and Dean are the parents of four other children together – Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4. He also has an 18-year-old son Jack from a previous marriage.

Photos: WENN
