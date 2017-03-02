Watch the Premiere of Josh Henderson's New E! Series 'The Arrangement' Right Now!
Josh Henderson‘s upcoming E! series The Arrangement doesn’t premiere until this Sunday (March 5), but fans who can’t wait until then can now watch the first episode online, commercial-free!
The series premiere of the new show is available to stream on Facebook.
The show follows Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista), a beautiful young actress who auditions for the female lead in a summer blockbuster playing opposite Kyle West (Henderson), one of the world’s top movie stars. Things get complicated when Megan is offered a 10 million dollar marriage contract and is introduced to Kyle’s secretive self-help organization, The Institute of the Higher Mind.
Pictured inside: Josh and Christine attending the NBC Universal Mid-season Press Day on Thursday (March 2) at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City.