Top Stories
Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 9:19 pm

Watch the Premiere of Josh Henderson's New E! Series 'The Arrangement' Right Now!

Watch the Premiere of Josh Henderson's New E! Series 'The Arrangement' Right Now!

Josh Henderson‘s upcoming E! series The Arrangement doesn’t premiere until this Sunday (March 5), but fans who can’t wait until then can now watch the first episode online, commercial-free!

The series premiere of the new show is available to stream on Facebook.

The show follows Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista), a beautiful young actress who auditions for the female lead in a summer blockbuster playing opposite Kyle West (Henderson), one of the world’s top movie stars. Things get complicated when Megan is offered a 10 million dollar marriage contract and is introduced to Kyle’s secretive self-help organization, The Institute of the Higher Mind.

Pictured inside: Josh and Christine attending the NBC Universal Mid-season Press Day on Thursday (March 2) at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
josh henderson christine evangelista the arrangement first episode 01
josh henderson christine evangelista the arrangement first episode 02
josh henderson christine evangelista the arrangement first episode 03
josh henderson christine evangelista the arrangement first episode 04
josh henderson christine evangelista the arrangement first episode 05

Photos: AKM-GSI, WENN
Posted to: Christine Evangelista, Josh Henderson, Television, The Arrangement

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here