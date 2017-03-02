Who Is Dafne Keen? Meet Logan's Laura (AKA X-23)!

Dafne Keen is a name you’re going to want to know before (and after!) seeing Logan, hitting theaters at midnight!

The young starlet was born in 2005, and is an English-Spanish child actress. She is well known for her role on the television series The Refugees, playing Ana “Ani” Cruz Oliver.

Since screening began of the movie, Dafne has been getting rave reviews!

“Just saw first act of Logan. Wait til you guys meet Laura (X-23) – she steals every scene she is in,” one SlashFilm editor wrote in an early review.

“Just watched 40 mins of Logan at Fox press preview and X-23 is my new Eleven,” an EW editor wrote in another review.

Meanwhile, Dafne‘s Logan co-star Boyd Holbrook gushed about her to ScreenRant: “I’m just really interested to see what Dafne [Keen] does next. You’ve got a 12 year old girl who’s spectacularly talented and if she never acts again a day in her life, that’s fine with me too. I’m just so overwhelmed, or I guess confused, how someone so small and so young can do such terrific things.”

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Dafne!