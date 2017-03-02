Top Stories
Thu, 02 March 2017 at 3:17 pm

Zayn Malik Watches Gigi Hadid Walk For Balmain in Paris

Zayn Malik stepped out to support his girlfriend Gigi Hadid for Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018.

The 24-year-old singer sat front row as she walked the Balmain runway on Thursday (March 2) in Paris, France.

Nick Jonas, Madison Beer, Jack and Jack, and Nicki Minaj also attended the presentation.

Other models who walked in the show included Kendall Jenner, Sara Sampaio, Lily Donaldson, and Josephine Skriver.

Also pictured below: Gigi and Kendall out and about in Paris that same day.

30+ pictures inside of Zayn Malik, Nick Jonas and more stars watching Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner strut their stuff…
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 01
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 02
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 03
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 04
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 05
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 06
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 07
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 08
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 09
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 10
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 11
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 12
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 13
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 14
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 15
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 16
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 17
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 18
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 19
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 20
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 21
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 22
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 23
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 24
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 25
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 26
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 27
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 28
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 29
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 30
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 31
zayn malik gigi hadid 2017 balmain paris 32

Photos: AKM-GSI, Getty
