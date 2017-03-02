Zayn Malik Watches Gigi Hadid Walk For Balmain in Paris

Zayn Malik stepped out to support his girlfriend Gigi Hadid for Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018.

The 24-year-old singer sat front row as she walked the Balmain runway on Thursday (March 2) in Paris, France.

Nick Jonas, Madison Beer, Jack and Jack, and Nicki Minaj also attended the presentation.

Other models who walked in the show included Kendall Jenner, Sara Sampaio, Lily Donaldson, and Josephine Skriver.

Also pictured below: Gigi and Kendall out and about in Paris that same day.

