Zoe Saldana Says Hollywood Is All About Doing Films That Will Get You Nominated

Zoe Saldana takes the cover of the March 2017 issue of #legend, available now in Hong Kong.

Here’s what the 38-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On the responsibilities of people in the public eye on social media: “When a person who lives in the public eye embraces that responsibility, they understand what kind of responsibility they can own, and then that celebrity really succeeds. Not just physically but also spiritually.”

On action movies: “Hollywood can have an elitist approach to content – it’s all about doing films that will get you nominated and doing films that will get you on the covers of those prestigious magazines – and they disregard the audience that loves action movies.”

On being a role model: “When children are lost, they don’t look to sophisticated intellectual movies for guidance. Some do, but most look to superheroes so they have the imagination to dream. I take a lot of pride in filling those faces for those kids.”

