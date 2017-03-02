Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 9:00 am

Zoe Saldana Says Hollywood Is All About Doing Films That Will Get You Nominated

Zoe Saldana Says Hollywood Is All About Doing Films That Will Get You Nominated

Zoe Saldana takes the cover of the March 2017 issue of #legend, available now in Hong Kong.

Here’s what the 38-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On the responsibilities of people in the public eye on social media: “When a person who lives in the public eye embraces that responsibility, they understand what kind of responsibility they can own, and then that celebrity really succeeds. Not just physically but also spiritually.”

On action movies: “Hollywood can have an elitist approach to content – it’s all about doing films that will get you nominated and doing films that will get you on the covers of those prestigious magazines – and they disregard the audience that loves action movies.”

On being a role model: “When children are lost, they don’t look to sophisticated intellectual movies for guidance. Some do, but most look to superheroes so they have the imagination to dream. I take a lot of pride in filling those faces for those kids.”

For more from Zoe, visit HashtagLegend.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
zoe saldana hashtag legend magazine 01
zoe saldana hashtag legend magazine 02
zoe saldana hashtag legend magazine 03
zoe saldana hashtag legend magazine 04
zoe saldana hashtag legend magazine 05
zoe saldana hashtag legend magazine 06

Credit: #Legend
Posted to: Magazine, Zoe Saldana

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here