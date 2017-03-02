Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture (Hint: Involves Matt Damon)

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture (Hint: Involves Matt Damon)

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 1:13 pm

Zoey Deutch & Halston Sage Premiere 'Before I Fall' in L.A.

Zoey Deutch & Halston Sage Premiere 'Before I Fall' in L.A.

Zoey Deutch and Halston Sage stepped out for the big premiere of their new film Before I Fall.

The ladies were joined on the carpet by their co-stars Liv Hewson, Kian Lawley, Elena Kampouris, Cynthy Wu, and Medalion Rahimi at the Directors Guild Of America on Wednesday (March 1) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zoey Deutch

Also in attendance were Chloe Moretz, Willow Shields, Sierra Furtado, Asia Monet Ray, Maddi Bragg, Sammi Hanratty, Kyla Drew, Chloe East, Chandler Kinney, Nathan Kress, Niki DeMartino, Jennette McCurdy, Violett Beane, and Olesya Rulin.

40+ pictures inside of the Before I Fall cast at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 01
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 02
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 03
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 04
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 05
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 06
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 07
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 08
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 09
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 10
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 11
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 12
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 13
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 14
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 15
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 16
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 17
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 18
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 19
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 20
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 21
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 22
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 23
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 24
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 25
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 26
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 27
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 28
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 29
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 30
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 31
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 32
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 33
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 34
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 35
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 36
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 37
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 38
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 39
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 40
zoey deutch halston sage before fall premiere 41

Photos: Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Open Road Films/AP Images
Posted to: Asia Money Ray, Chandler Kinney, chloe east, Chloe Moretz, Cynthy Wu, Elena Kampouris, Halston Sage, Jennette McCurdy, Kian Lawley, Kyla Drew, Liv Hewson, maddi bragg, Medalion Rahimi, Nathan Kress, Niki DeMartino, Olesya Rulin, Sammi Hanratty, Sierra Furtado, Violett Beane, Willow Shields, Zoey Deutch

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here