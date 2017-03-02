Zoey Deutch & Halston Sage Premiere 'Before I Fall' in L.A.

Zoey Deutch and Halston Sage stepped out for the big premiere of their new film Before I Fall.

The ladies were joined on the carpet by their co-stars Liv Hewson, Kian Lawley, Elena Kampouris, Cynthy Wu, and Medalion Rahimi at the Directors Guild Of America on Wednesday (March 1) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Chloe Moretz, Willow Shields, Sierra Furtado, Asia Monet Ray, Maddi Bragg, Sammi Hanratty, Kyla Drew, Chloe East, Chandler Kinney, Nathan Kress, Niki DeMartino, Jennette McCurdy, Violett Beane, and Olesya Rulin.

