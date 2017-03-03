Top Stories
Fri, 03 March 2017 at 9:36 pm

Ali Fedotowsky & Kevin Manno Officially Tie the Knot!

Ali Fedotowsky & Kevin Manno Officially Tie the Knot!

Ali Fedotowsky and her fiancÃ© Kevin Manno are married, according to Us Weekly!

The couple tied the knot in a beachside ceremony at Terranea Resort on Friday (March 3) in Los Angeles.

“Throughout my life, I’ve always imagined what my wedding day would be like. Today has been far better than anything I could have dreamt up. Kevin is the one true love of my life, and I feel insanely lucky to call him my husband. I am honored to be Mrs. Manno,” Ali gushed after the ceremony.

The couple welcomed their first child Molly last year and the seven-month-old served as flower girl while riding in a wagon down the aisle.

Congratulations to Ali and Kevin!

Photos: WENN
