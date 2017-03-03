Alicia Keys & Emily Ratajkowski Watch Gigi Hadid Slay The Runway At Isabel Marant Show!
Alicia Keys and Emily Ratajkowski get cozy while sitting in the front row at the Isabel Marant show together as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter held on Thursday (March 2) in Paris, France.
The 36-year-old entertainer and the 25-year-old model-actress posed for photographs and shared a few laughs before watching Gigi Hadid strut her stuff on the catwalk during the presentation.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Keys
That same day, Alicia also made her way to the Off-White fashion show and the Rick Owens fashion presentation.
10+ pictures inside of the three ladies out and about during Paris Fashion Week…