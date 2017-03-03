Top Stories
Katy Perry Debuts New Short Haircut, Channels Miley Cyrus!

Emma Watson Puts Gold Detail Into Her 'Beauty & The Beast' Premiere Outfit!

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 6:00 am

Amy Schumer is All Smiles Hanging Out in NYC

Amy Schumer gets an early start to her day on Thursday morning (March 2) in New York City.

The 35-year-old comedian and actress wore very little makeup and sweats as she started her morning off running errands.

The night before, Amy stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers where she talked about her upcoming Netflix special.

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special premieres next Tuesday (March 7) on Netflix!

Amy‘s upcoming film Snatched with Goldie Hawn is set to hit theaters on May 12.

Check out a new clip from the movie below!

Mom hugs 😬 #SnatchedMovie🌴

A post shared by @amyschumer on

