Angelina Jolie Stuns in New 'Mon Guerlain' Campaign Video

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 11:02 am

Angelina Jolie looks stunning in her new campaign video for the fragrance Mon Guerlain.

The commercial is titled “Notes of a Woman” and it marks the Oscar-winning actress’ first beauty campaign since 2007.

Angelina strips down at one point in the short film and shows off her many tattoos across her back and shoulders.

The campaign was shot in France back in September and you can watch the video below!
