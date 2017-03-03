Top Stories
Emma Watson Hilariously Interviews a Nanny for Herself for Ellen's Hidden Camera Prank! (Video)

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Angelina Jolie Stuns in New 'Mon Guerlain' Campaign Video

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 2:46 pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger Quits 'Celebrity Apprentice,' Says the Show Has Too Much Baggage

Arnold Schwarzenegger Quits 'Celebrity Apprentice,' Says the Show Has Too Much Baggage

Arnold Schwarzenegger has announced that he will not return to The New Celebrity Apprentice if NBC decides to give the series another season.

The show was originally hosted by Donald Trump, who left the series when he launched his campaign for the presidency.

After Arnold signed onto the show and filmed the full season, it was revealed that Trump was still an executive producer on the series and the network received a lot of backlash for letting him keep that role.

Click inside to read Arnold’s statement…

“I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone — form the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage,” Arnold said in a statement (via THR).

The ratings for Arnold‘s season of The New Celebrity Apprentice were down sharply from the last season of Trump‘s version.
Photos: NBC
