Backstreet Boys' 'Larger Than Life' Las Vegas Residency is a Nostalgic Must-See!

Should you go see the Backstreet Boys in concert? The answer is yes. Definitely yes.

The guys – Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson – kicked off their intimate “Larger Than Life” Las Vegas Residency at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Wednesday (March 1), and it did not disappoint.

Fans got to reminisce with clips from the the band’s classic music videos before the guys arrived and took the stage for the rest of the night – well, except when they left the stage to perform an entire song in the audience.

In 90 minutes, the group brought it all the way back to 1993, taking fans on a nostalgic journey down memory lane complete with costume changes, backup dancers, and light shows.

Watch a video from the concert below!

the production on the @backstreetboys show is incredible, like watch this & tell me you dont get goosebumps • #bsbvegas @PHVegas pic.twitter.com/7OgzVjjgR5 — jessica norton (@jessnort) March 2, 2017

Backstreet Boys’ “Larger Than Life” Las Vegas residency set list:

“Larger Than Life”

“The One”

“Get Down”

“Drowning”

“Incomplete”

“Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)”

“Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely”

“I’ll Never Break Your Heart”

“Anywhere For You/Darlin’/Undone Medley”

“As Long As You Love Me”

“The Call”

“We’ve Got It Going On”

“Get Another Boyfriend”

“More Than That”

“All I Have To Give”

“Shape Of My Heart”

“I Want It That Way”

“Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”