Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 5:07 pm

Brooklyn Beckham Looks Just Like Dad David in Latest Snap

Brooklyn Beckham Looks Just Like Dad David in Latest Snap

Brooklyn Beckham turns 18 years old tomorrow – and he’s already looking so much like his dad!

The model and photographer – and son of David and Victoria Beckham – took to Instagram on Thursday (March 2) to share a black-and-white pic that bears the striking father-son resemblance.

“Country day ❤,” he captioned it. Check it out below!

Meanwhile, David paid tribute to his son’s birthday with an adorable throwback photo.

“This little man turns 18 tomorrow so as you can imagine I have many photos to post so here we go …” David wrote along with a snap of a young Brooklyn with a bubble bath beard. “Happy 18th eve to my handsome young man and best friend … @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham #18mañana.”

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Pictured: Brooklyn (with his totally healed arm!) hanging out with friends on Thursday in London, England.


Click inside to see the photo David shared…

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Photos: AKM-GSI
Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham

