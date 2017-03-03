Top Stories
Emma Watson Hilariously Interviews a Nanny for Herself for Ellen's Hidden Camera Prank! (Video)

Emma Watson Hilariously Interviews a Nanny for Herself for Ellen's Hidden Camera Prank! (Video)

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Angelina Jolie Stuns in New 'Mon Guerlain' Campaign Video

Angelina Jolie Stuns in New 'Mon Guerlain' Campaign Video

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 1:17 pm

Chris Martin Honors Radio Star Elvis Duran at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Chris Martin Honors Radio Star Elvis Duran at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Chris Martin joins his buddy Elvis Duran to honor him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (March 2) in Hollywood.

The 52-year-old radio personality, who hosts the Elvis Duran and Morning Show on NYC’s Z100, received support from Chris and L.A. Reid at the event.

“I don’t know if this is typical of people in radio who’ve been around as long as I have, but I really had no ambitions,” Elvis told Variety about receiving the honor. “Radio was always a fun, geeky thing to be a fan of — the history of radio, where it is, and where it’s going — but it was really also a pretty easy job. You just show up for four hours a day, play a lot of music, scream over the intros, then go home. And they pay you a decent amount of money sometimes. So it was the perfect job for someone with zero ambition.”

15+ pictures inside of Chris Martin at the ceremony…

Just Jared on Facebook
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 01
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 02
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 03
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 04
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 05
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 06
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 07
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 08
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 09
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 10
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 11
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 12
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 13
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 14
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 15
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 16
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 17
chris martin elvis duran hollywood walk of fame 18

Photos: INSTARimages.com, WENN
Posted to: Chris Martin, Elvis Duran, L.A. Reid

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Caitlyn Jenner supports transgender teen's journey to Supreme Court - TMZ
  • This audition on The Voice got a four-chair turn - Gossip Cop
  • This new Ed Sheeran song will break your heart - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's a definitive ranking of all 21 Bachelors through the years - Wetpaint
  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan bare hot beach bodies - Lainey Gossip
  • Academy president address Best Picture flub in an email to members - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here