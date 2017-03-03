Chris Martin Honors Radio Star Elvis Duran at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Chris Martin joins his buddy Elvis Duran to honor him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (March 2) in Hollywood.

The 52-year-old radio personality, who hosts the Elvis Duran and Morning Show on NYC’s Z100, received support from Chris and L.A. Reid at the event.

“I don’t know if this is typical of people in radio who’ve been around as long as I have, but I really had no ambitions,” Elvis told Variety about receiving the honor. “Radio was always a fun, geeky thing to be a fan of — the history of radio, where it is, and where it’s going — but it was really also a pretty easy job. You just show up for four hours a day, play a lot of music, scream over the intros, then go home. And they pay you a decent amount of money sometimes. So it was the perfect job for someone with zero ambition.”

15+ pictures inside of Chris Martin at the ceremony…