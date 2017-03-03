Top Stories
Katy Perry Debuts New Short Haircut, Channels Miley Cyrus!

Katy Perry Debuts New Short Haircut, Channels Miley Cyrus!

Emma Watson Puts Gold Detail Into Her 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Premiere Outfit!

Emma Watson Puts Gold Detail Into Her 'Beauty & The Beast' Premiere Outfit!

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 4:30 am

Courteney Cox Grabs Dinner with Sheryl Crow in WeHo

Courteney Cox Grabs Dinner with Sheryl Crow in WeHo

Courteney Cox and Sheryl Crow hold on to each other as they leave dinner together at Craig’s restaurant on Wednesday night (March 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The longtime friends both rocked black outfits as they parted ways after grabbing a bite to eat together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Courteney Cox

Sheryl is getting ready to release her new album Be Myself on April 21 before hitting the road to go on tour!

Her first stop will be on April 22 in Atlantic City, NJ.

For tickets, make sure you check out her site!
Just Jared on Facebook
courteney cox grabs dinner with sheryl crow in weho 01
courteney cox grabs dinner with sheryl crow in weho 02
courteney cox grabs dinner with sheryl crow in weho 03

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Courteney Cox, Sheryl Crow

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Caitlyn Jenner supports transgender teen's journey to Supreme Court - TMZ
  • This audition on The Voice got a four-chair turn - Gossip Cop
  • This new Ed Sheeran song will break your heart - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's a definitive ranking of all 21 Bachelors through the years - Wetpaint
  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan bare hot beach bodies - Lainey Gossip
  • Academy president address Best Picture flub in an email to members - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here