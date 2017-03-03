Courteney Cox Grabs Dinner with Sheryl Crow in WeHo

Courteney Cox and Sheryl Crow hold on to each other as they leave dinner together at Craig’s restaurant on Wednesday night (March 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The longtime friends both rocked black outfits as they parted ways after grabbing a bite to eat together.

Sheryl is getting ready to release her new album Be Myself on April 21 before hitting the road to go on tour!

Her first stop will be on April 22 in Atlantic City, NJ.

For tickets, make sure you check out her site!