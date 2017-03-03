Top Stories
Fri, 03 March 2017 at 7:00 pm

Dan Stevens Hits Up Disneyland After 'Beauty & the Beast' Premiere

Dan Stevens Hits Up Disneyland After 'Beauty & the Beast' Premiere

Dan Stevens has been keeping busy on the Beauty and the Beast press tour, but made some time to have some fun!

The 34-year-old actor headed to Disney’s California Adventure park on Friday (March 3) in Anaheim, Calif.

While at the park, Dan stopped by the film’s sneak peek experience before it officially hits theaters later this month.

The night before, Dan suited up for Beauty and the Beast‘s Los Angeles premiere where he got to meet celebs like Celine Dion!

Dan has also helped bring the film to Shanghai, London and Paris!
