Top Stories
Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 6:29 pm

Daniel Craig Cuddles Up to Some Adorable Puppies For a Good Cause!

Daniel Craig Cuddles Up to Some Adorable Puppies For a Good Cause!

What could be better than Daniel Craig and a bunch of adorable puppies!?

The 49-year-old James Bond actor and online giving platform Omaze to created a puppy-filled promo for their upcoming partnership.

Daniel and Omaze will be giving away the opportunity to hang out with him for a day and design a customized Aston Martin car, that the winner will get to keep!

Fans can enter the contest by making a donation, which will benefit the United Nations Mine Action Service, a coordinated response to the landmines and explosives left behind by war.

Fans can enter the contest here.

Check out the video of Daniel and some adorable pups below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Daniel Craig

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Caitlyn Jenner supports transgender teen's journey to Supreme Court - TMZ
  • This audition on The Voice got a four-chair turn - Gossip Cop
  • This new Ed Sheeran song will break your heart - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's a definitive ranking of all 21 Bachelors through the years - Wetpaint
  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan bare hot beach bodies - Lainey Gossip
  • Academy president address Best Picture flub in an email to members - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here