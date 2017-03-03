Daniel Craig Cuddles Up to Some Adorable Puppies For a Good Cause!

What could be better than Daniel Craig and a bunch of adorable puppies!?

The 49-year-old James Bond actor and online giving platform Omaze to created a puppy-filled promo for their upcoming partnership.

Daniel and Omaze will be giving away the opportunity to hang out with him for a day and design a customized Aston Martin car, that the winner will get to keep!

Fans can enter the contest by making a donation, which will benefit the United Nations Mine Action Service, a coordinated response to the landmines and explosives left behind by war.

Fans can enter the contest here.

Check out the video of Daniel and some adorable pups below…