Top Stories
Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 4:46 pm

Danny Masterson Slams Sexual Assault Allegations

Danny Masterson Slams Sexual Assault Allegations
  • Danny Masterson‘s rep responds to the allegations that he sexually assaulted three women – TMZ
  • These are the 15 weirdest celebration interactions that Justin Bieber has had – Wetpaint
  • Here’s the meaning behind Ed Sheeran‘s new song “Supermarket Flowers” – Just Jared Jr
  • Matt LeBlanc came to Lisa Kudrow‘s defense after a Friends guest star got rude – DListed
  • Hailey Baldwin goes topless for new magazine cover – Hollywood Tuna
  • Gay teen lusts for thirsty pool man in new Coca-Cola ad – Towleroad
  • See all of the celebrities who accidentally got matching tattoos – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Danny Masterson, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Caitlyn Jenner supports transgender teen's journey to Supreme Court - TMZ
  • This audition on The Voice got a four-chair turn - Gossip Cop
  • This new Ed Sheeran song will break your heart - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's a definitive ranking of all 21 Bachelors through the years - Wetpaint
  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan bare hot beach bodies - Lainey Gossip
  • Academy president address Best Picture flub in an email to members - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here