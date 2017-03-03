'Deadpool 2' Has a Teaser Before 'Logan' Showings

Fans are already getting a look at Deadpool 2, even though it’s not slated to hit theaters until next year!

Fox is showing a pretty funny teaser of the upcoming film before showings of Hugh Jackman‘s Logan begins.

In the sneak peek, Deadpool bares all as he struggles to change into his superhero costume in an outdoor phone booth.

By the time he’s totally suited up, it’s too late for the victim Deadpool was trying to rescue.

“I spent way too much time in the phone booth…but if I’m being honest with myself, I should have just called 911,” Deadpool says before stealing the man’s Cherry Garcia ice cream.

The entire teaser was shared by Vox.

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on March 2, 2018.