Top Stories
Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 10:01 pm

'Deadpool 2' Has a Teaser Before 'Logan' Showings

'Deadpool 2' Has a Teaser Before 'Logan' Showings

Fans are already getting a look at Deadpool 2, even though it’s not slated to hit theaters until next year!

Fox is showing a pretty funny teaser of the upcoming film before showings of Hugh Jackman‘s Logan begins.

In the sneak peek, Deadpool bares all as he struggles to change into his superhero costume in an outdoor phone booth.

By the time he’s totally suited up, it’s too late for the victim Deadpool was trying to rescue.

“I spent way too much time in the phone booth…but if I’m being honest with myself, I should have just called 911,” Deadpool says before stealing the man’s Cherry Garcia ice cream.

The entire teaser was shared by Vox.

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on March 2, 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Caitlyn Jenner supports transgender teen's journey to Supreme Court - TMZ
  • This audition on The Voice got a four-chair turn - Gossip Cop
  • This new Ed Sheeran song will break your heart - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's a definitive ranking of all 21 Bachelors through the years - Wetpaint
  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan bare hot beach bodies - Lainey Gossip
  • Academy president address Best Picture flub in an email to members - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here