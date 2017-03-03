Ed Sheeran: 'Divide' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Ed Sheeran just dropped his brand new album Divide and you can listen to it right here!

The album is the 26-year-old singer’s third studio album and it features his number one hit “Shape of You,” as well as promotional singles “Castle on the Hill” and “How Would You Feel (Paean).”

There are 16 tracks in total on the deluxe version of the album, which you can get now on iTunes. Stream it via Spotify below!

