Emily Blunt In Costume as Mary Poppins - First Look Photo!

The first photo of Emily Blunt in costume as the title character in the upcoming movie Mary Poppins Returns has been revealed!

The photo shows Poppins dressed in her iconic blue coat and holding her magical suitcase.

The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers’ additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep).

We still have a long time to wait until the movie is released as it doesn’t hit theaters until December 25, 2018!