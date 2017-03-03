Emma Watson Hilariously Interviews a Nanny for Herself for Ellen's Hidden Camera Prank! (Video)

Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Stuns in New 'Mon Guerlain' Campaign Video

Angelina Jolie Stuns in New 'Mon Guerlain' Campaign Video

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 11:13 am

Emma Watson is the latest celebrity to participate in one of Ellen DeGeneres‘ hidden camera pranks!

The 26-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress could barely contain her laughter while Ellen talked in her ear for an interview with a nanny… for herself.

Emma was backstage at the talk show, for an episode airing Friday (March 3), and she pretended that she was looking for a nanny to care for herself, just like Corinne on The Bachelor.

Watch what happens in the video below!


Ellen in Emma Watson’s Ear

Click inside to watch Emma Watson’s interview…


Emma Watson Talks ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and Her First Movie Premiere
emma watson ellen degeneres show 01
emma watson ellen degeneres show 02
emma watson ellen degeneres show 03
emma watson ellen degeneres show 04

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Emma Watson

WENN
