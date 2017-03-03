Top Stories
Katy Perry Debuts New Short Haircut, Channels Miley Cyrus!

Emma Watson Puts Gold Detail Into Her 'Beauty & The Beast' Premiere Outfit!

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 2:00 am

Helena Bonham Carter Dresses as a Cowgirl for Night of Country!

If you didn’t already love Helena Bonham Carter, the outfit that she wore to a country concert in London is going to make you fall in love with her!

The Oscar-nominated actress dressed up as a cowgirl while attending the Night of Country concert at The Roundhouse on Thursday (March 2) in London, England.

Helena recently has been hard at work on the upcoming movie Ocean’s Eight. She is starring as one of the eight women featured in the main cast of the reboot!
