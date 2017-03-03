Helena Bonham Carter Dresses as a Cowgirl for Night of Country!

If you didn’t already love Helena Bonham Carter, the outfit that she wore to a country concert in London is going to make you fall in love with her!

The Oscar-nominated actress dressed up as a cowgirl while attending the Night of Country concert at The Roundhouse on Thursday (March 2) in London, England.

Helena recently has been hard at work on the upcoming movie Ocean’s Eight. She is starring as one of the eight women featured in the main cast of the reboot!