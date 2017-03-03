Iggy Azalea Gives Update On New Album & Drops 'Can't Lose' - Stream, Lyrcs & Download!

Iggy Azalea makes her brief return with the release of “Can’t Lose” featuring rapper Lil Uzi Vert, and you can listen right here!

The track is part of Def Jam’s Direct Deposit, Vol. 2 compilation, and is also set to be included on the 26-year-old singer’s forthcoming sophomore album, Digital Distortion.

“Hi guys. I have decided to include one of the songs from my upcoming album ‘Digital Distortion’ on the new Def Jam #DirectDeposit tape,” Iggy wrote on her Twitter account. “Also I felt it was important to say; I know its been a long wait for my album – SORRY!”

“I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes,” Iggy added. “I felt it was important I made some creative changes too – I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017. I really appreciate the patience & I’m so excited for all the new music, new visuals, album preorder dates etc. I’ll be releasing throughout the month of March. Thanks for your support <3 IGGY"

"Can’t Lose” is also on iTunes now – Stream below via Spotify!

