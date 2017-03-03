Top Stories
Emma Watson Hilariously Interviews a Nanny for Herself for Ellen's Hidden Camera Prank! (Video)

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Angelina Jolie Stuns in New 'Mon Guerlain' Campaign Video

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 12:39 pm

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Jamie Dornan keeps his face covered with a scarf while filming a scene for Robin Hood: Origins on Friday (March 3) in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The 34-year-old actor is playing the role of Will Scarlet in the upcoming film and it looked like he was holding a bomb in one hand during the peasant’s revolt.

Jamie is starring in the movie alongside Taron Egerton as Robin Hood and Jamie Foxx as Little John. The film currently has a release date set for March 23, 2018.

You can currently see Jamie on the big screen in Fifty Shades Darker!
Credit: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL
