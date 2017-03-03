Top Stories
Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Pitch Sex Toys In 'Grace and Frankie' Season 3 Trailer - Watch Here!

Grace and Frankie are back in action for a season three starting on March 24!

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season three of its hit comedy series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

The clip begins with Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) meeting with a load officer to pitch their sex toys business. “We make vibrators, specifically for older women, that take into account their arthritis,” says Grace to the loan officer. “Tender vaginal tissue,” adds Frankie – It’s going to be a fun season!

Grace and Frankie also stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry and Baron Vaughn.

Watch the brand new trailer below…


Grace and Frankie | Season 3 Trailer | Netflix
