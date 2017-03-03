Jared Leto In Talks to Join Disney's 'Tron' Reboot

Disney is in the very early stages of development for a new Tron movie and they’ve got a star in mind – Jared Leto!

The 45-year-old actor is circling to star as a character named Ares in the flick, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No writer or no filmmaker is involved in the project at this point but Justin Springer, who co-produced Tron: Legacy, will produce the new film.

If the project continues to move forward, Jared and and his producing partner Emma Ludbrook will also be involved in some producing capacity.

Following Tron: Legacy‘s massive success in 2010, several attempts to create a sequel have been made but were halted in 2015.