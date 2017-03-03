Top Stories
Katy Perry Debuts New Short Haircut, Channels Miley Cyrus!

Katy Perry Debuts New Short Haircut, Channels Miley Cyrus!

Emma Watson Puts Gold Detail Into Her 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Premiere Outfit!

Emma Watson Puts Gold Detail Into Her 'Beauty & The Beast' Premiere Outfit!

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 10:09 am

Jennifer Hudson: 'Remember Me' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Jennifer Hudson: 'Remember Me' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Jennifer Hudson has just dropped a brand new single titled “Remember Me,” and you can listen to it right here!

The track – co-written by Jamie Hartman – is the lead single off of the 35-year-old entertainer’s upcoming debut Epic Records album, due out later this year.

“As an artist, when I discover music that I connect with deeply, it brings me a sense of excitement that I can’t put into words,” Jennifer said in a statement. “That’s how I feel about “Remember Me”. Everything about it is special – from co-writing it with Jamie, to the recording process, to how it made me feel along the way. I just can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Jennifer is set to perform “Remember Me” live for the first time this Sunday (March 5) on The Voice UK, where she is currently in her first season as a coach.

Remember Me” is also available for download on iTunes now.


Jennifer Hudson – ‘Remember Me’
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Jennifer Hudson, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Caitlyn Jenner supports transgender teen's journey to Supreme Court - TMZ
  • This audition on The Voice got a four-chair turn - Gossip Cop
  • This new Ed Sheeran song will break your heart - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's a definitive ranking of all 21 Bachelors through the years - Wetpaint
  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan bare hot beach bodies - Lainey Gossip
  • Academy president address Best Picture flub in an email to members - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here