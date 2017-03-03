Jennifer Hudson: 'Remember Me' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Jennifer Hudson has just dropped a brand new single titled “Remember Me,” and you can listen to it right here!

The track – co-written by Jamie Hartman – is the lead single off of the 35-year-old entertainer’s upcoming debut Epic Records album, due out later this year.

“As an artist, when I discover music that I connect with deeply, it brings me a sense of excitement that I can’t put into words,” Jennifer said in a statement. “That’s how I feel about “Remember Me”. Everything about it is special – from co-writing it with Jamie, to the recording process, to how it made me feel along the way. I just can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Jennifer is set to perform “Remember Me” live for the first time this Sunday (March 5) on The Voice UK, where she is currently in her first season as a coach.

“Remember Me” is also available for download on iTunes now.



Jennifer Hudson – ‘Remember Me’