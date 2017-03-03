Jennifer Lopez Explains the Lazy Way She Got a Black Eye

Jennifer Lopez sits down for an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night (March 2) in New York City.

The 47-year-old entertainer opened up about how she got a black eye last year, not from doing stunts on Shades of Blue, but from a microphone that fell on her face.

“It’s an unusual story, sometimes when I record records I lie down on the floor and they put the mic above me,” Jennifer said. “And I had never really realized how heavy those mics were, because they were always sitting in front of me and so I was never afraid of them. Now, I’m afraid of them… because the engineer was switching the microphone and it fell and it was literally a fifty pound weight! It fell on my face and I started bleeding.”



FYI: Jennifer is wearing an Elie Saab top and shorts for the interview. She wore a Paule Ka coat while arriving at the studio.