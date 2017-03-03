Top Stories
Fri, 03 March 2017 at 12:38 pm

Joe Jonas Launches New Guess Men's Underwear Line 'Hero'

Joe Jonas Launches New Guess Men's Underwear Line 'Hero'

Remember last month when Joe Jonas and Charlotte McKinney bared it all while modeling Guess‘s “Hero” underwear line? Well, the collection has finally dropped!

The 27-year-old DNCE singer – who will be presenting at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards this weekend – rocked a pink jacket while stepping out for the launch of the new men’s underwear line at Macy’s Herald Square on Thursday (March 2) in New York City.

He was joined by Men’s Fashion Director at Macy’s Durand Guion.

The collection is part of Macy’s spring 2017 campaign.

In case you missed the steamy video, Joe was kind enough to refresh our memories. Check it out below.

Watch Joe give his best underwear modeling tips here.
