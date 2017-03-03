Top Stories
Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 6:52 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hold Hands While Leaving NYC Hotel

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hold Hands While Leaving NYC Hotel

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are still going strong!

The 27-year-old singer and the 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress held hands while leaving The Greenwich Hotel on Friday (March 3) in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

Joe rocked a bright orange sweatshirt, and both of them shaded their eyes with trendy sunglasses.

The couple, who started getting close back in November 2016, stepped out for a date night last Friday as well to celebrate Sophie‘s birthday.

“If you are in NYC go check out the #volta art show on pier 90,” Joe captioned the Instagram photo below after the two left the hotel. “Amazing artists. Excited about my #yongjaekim Painting i am taking home.”

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

10+ pictures inside of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner holding hands in NYC…

Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas and sophie turner hold hands while leaving nyc hotel 01
joe jonas and sophie turner hold hands while leaving nyc hotel 02
joe jonas and sophie turner hold hands while leaving nyc hotel 03
joe jonas and sophie turner hold hands while leaving nyc hotel 04
joe jonas and sophie turner hold hands while leaving nyc hotel 05
joe jonas and sophie turner hold hands while leaving nyc hotel 06
joe jonas and sophie turner hold hands while leaving nyc hotel 07
joe jonas and sophie turner hold hands while leaving nyc hotel 08
joe jonas and sophie turner hold hands while leaving nyc hotel 09
joe jonas and sophie turner hold hands while leaving nyc hotel 10
joe jonas and sophie turner hold hands while leaving nyc hotel 11
joe jonas and sophie turner hold hands while leaving nyc hotel 12
joe jonas and sophie turner hold hands while leaving nyc hotel 13

Credit: INSTAR; Photos: WENN, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Caitlyn Jenner supports transgender teen's journey to Supreme Court - TMZ
  • This audition on The Voice got a four-chair turn - Gossip Cop
  • This new Ed Sheeran song will break your heart - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's a definitive ranking of all 21 Bachelors through the years - Wetpaint
  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan bare hot beach bodies - Lainey Gossip
  • Academy president address Best Picture flub in an email to members - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here