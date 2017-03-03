Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hold Hands While Leaving NYC Hotel

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are still going strong!

The 27-year-old singer and the 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress held hands while leaving The Greenwich Hotel on Friday (March 3) in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

Joe rocked a bright orange sweatshirt, and both of them shaded their eyes with trendy sunglasses.

The couple, who started getting close back in November 2016, stepped out for a date night last Friday as well to celebrate Sophie‘s birthday.

“If you are in NYC go check out the #volta art show on pier 90,” Joe captioned the Instagram photo below after the two left the hotel. “Amazing artists. Excited about my #yongjaekim Painting i am taking home.”

