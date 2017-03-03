Josh Groban Debuts 'Beauty & the Beast' New Original Song: 'Evermore' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Josh Groban‘s all-new original song titled “Evermore” has finally arrived and you can stream it right here!

The 35-year-old singer recorded the soaring ballad as part of the soundtrack for Disney’s highly anticipated live-action movie Beauty and the Beast, which is set to hit theaters on March 17.

“Evermore” will also be performed by the Beast (Dan Stevens) after he releases Belle (Emma Watson) to be with her father, it was written by Oscar-winning composers Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin) and Tim Rice (The Lion King).

The original motion picture soundtrack will be released by Walt Disney Records on March 10. Pre-order it now on Amazon and other services.



Josh Groban – Evermore (From ‘Beauty and the Beast’)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Josh Groban’s new song…