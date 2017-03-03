Julianne Hough Goes on a Cruise for Her Bachelorette Party!

Julianne Hough is celebrating her upcoming wedding to fiance Brooks Laich by setting sail on a Celebrity Cruise with all of her girlfriends!

The 28-year-old Dancing With the Stars judge is already having a blast on her Bachelorette weekend and she has been sharing a bunch of great photos and videos on social media.

Before setting sail, Julianne and girlfriends like Nina Dobrev, Lauren Paul, NineZeroOne salon owner Riawna Capri, and more kicked off the weekend at a private resort.

On the cruise ship, the ladies are staying in a world class penthouse suite and you can see photos of the room in our gallery. The floating mini-mansion features two state of the art interactive entertainment systems, a baby grand piano, marble floors, sweeping balconies, a living room, dining room, music center, a private veranda with a whirlpool and lounge but oozes grandeur with European-style butler service.