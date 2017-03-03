Top Stories
Fri, 03 March 2017 at 11:44 pm

Julianne Moore Supports Husband Bart Freundlich at 'Wolves' Screening

Julianne Moore Supports Husband Bart Freundlich at 'Wolves' Screening

Julianne Moore is so supportive of husband Bart Freundlich!

The couple stepped out at a screening of his film Wolves on Thursday (March 2) at IFC Center in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Moore

Bart, who directed the film, was also joined by cast members Michael Shannon and Carla Gugino.

Wolves follows an 18-year-old basketball star who is being recruited by Cornell University and seems to have an ideal life.

But at home, he struggles with his father who is addicted to gambling and a mother who is just trying to keep the family afloat.
Photos: Getty
