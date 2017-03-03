Top Stories
Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 10:31 pm

Justin Timberlake Pens Sweet Note For Jessica Biel's Birthday

Justin Timberlake Pens Sweet Note For Jessica Biel's Birthday

Justin Timberlake might just be the best husband ever!

The 36-year-old entertainer took to his Instagram to write the sweetest note for his wife Jessica Biel‘s birthday.

“You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn’t get any BETTER than you…” Justin wrote.

He added, “Now, I know for sure that it’s BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart.”

Check out the super cute photo he included below…

Pictured inside: Jessica running some errands on Thursday (March 2) in Studio City, Calif.
