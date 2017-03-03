Kelly Rowland Shares Pics From Her Australian Vacation!

Kelly Rowland is all smiles as she spends the afternoon shopping on Wednesday (March 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old singer and actress looked cute in a striped duster over an all black outfit as she enjoyed her day off.

Last week, Kelly was in Sydney, Australia enjoying some fun in the sun!

While she was on vacation, Kelly took to Instagram to share pics from her trip.

I ❤️ SYDNEY!! A post shared by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

……just beachy A post shared by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:34pm PST