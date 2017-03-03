Top Stories
Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 8:49 pm

Khloe Kardashian Shares Her & Kendall Jenner's First-Ever 'KUWTK' Photo

Khloe Kardashian Shares Her & Kendall Jenner's First-Ever 'KUWTK' Photo

Khloe Kardashian is giving us a serious throwback!

The 32-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her website and app to post a photo of herself and sister Kendall Jenner, 21, from their very first shoot for the reality show back in 2009.

“We did the video shoot of our first-ever Keeping Up With the Kardashians commercial at our house,” Khloe wrote. “Clearly, Kendall and I managed to sneak in our own mini photo shoot too, LOL. Kenny looks so cute here!”

Check out the full image in our gallery, and don’t miss KUWTK when it returns for season 13 on March 12.

Also pictured inside: Kendall meeting up with Travis Scott at Rouchon portrait studio for work interviews on Friday (March 3) in Paris, France, and leaving dinner at Ferdi restaurant later that night.
Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian shares her and kendall jenners first ever kuwtk photo2 01
khloe kardashian shares her and kendall jenners first ever kuwtk photo2 02
khloe kardashian shares her and kendall jenners first ever kuwtk photo2 03
khloe kardashian shares her and kendall jenners first ever kuwtk photo2 04
khloe kardashian shares her and kendall jenners first ever kuwtk photo2 05
khloe kardashian shares her and kendall jenners first ever kuwtk photo2 06

Photos: AKM-GSI, Khloe Kardashian
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Caitlyn Jenner supports transgender teen's journey to Supreme Court - TMZ
  • This audition on The Voice got a four-chair turn - Gossip Cop
  • This new Ed Sheeran song will break your heart - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's a definitive ranking of all 21 Bachelors through the years - Wetpaint
  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan bare hot beach bodies - Lainey Gossip
  • Academy president address Best Picture flub in an email to members - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here