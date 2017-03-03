Khloe Kardashian Shares Her & Kendall Jenner's First-Ever 'KUWTK' Photo

Khloe Kardashian is giving us a serious throwback!

The 32-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her website and app to post a photo of herself and sister Kendall Jenner, 21, from their very first shoot for the reality show back in 2009.

“We did the video shoot of our first-ever Keeping Up With the Kardashians commercial at our house,” Khloe wrote. “Clearly, Kendall and I managed to sneak in our own mini photo shoot too, LOL. Kenny looks so cute here!”

Check out the full image in our gallery, and don’t miss KUWTK when it returns for season 13 on March 12.

Also pictured inside: Kendall meeting up with Travis Scott at Rouchon portrait studio for work interviews on Friday (March 3) in Paris, France, and leaving dinner at Ferdi restaurant later that night.