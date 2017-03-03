Top Stories
Emma Watson Hilariously Interviews a Nanny for Herself for Ellen's Hidden Camera Prank! (Video)

Angelina Jolie Stuns in New 'Mon Guerlain' Campaign Video

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 12:08 pm

Kim Kardashian Puts Leg on Display for Dinner at Craig's

Kim Kardashian shows off her long legs while wearing a pinstripe dress for dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Thursday night (March 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old reality star was escorted to her car by a bodyguard after the meal at the celeb hot spot.

Kim‘s husband Kanye West was spotted heading out for dinner separately that evening.

Earlier that day, Kim took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her and Kanye taken way before they were a couple. “2009. Maybe 2008 I can’t remember,” she captioned the photo.
